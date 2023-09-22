Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 21, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,202.13
High: 46,309.8
Low: 45,733.44
Net Change: 312.55
Volume (000): 74,187
Value (000): 4,356,299
Makt Cap (000) 1,600,900,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,011.27
NET CH (-) 87.35
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,732.02
NET CH (+) 114.96
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,817.03
NET CH (+) 112.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,094.88
NET CH (+) 35.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,313.70
NET CH (+) 25.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,730.38
NET CH (+) 10.36
------------------------------------
As on: 21-Sep-2023
====================================
