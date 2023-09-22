KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 21, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,202.13 High: 46,309.8 Low: 45,733.44 Net Change: 312.55 Volume (000): 74,187 Value (000): 4,356,299 Makt Cap (000) 1,600,900,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,011.27 NET CH (-) 87.35 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,732.02 NET CH (+) 114.96 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,817.03 NET CH (+) 112.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,094.88 NET CH (+) 35.54 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,313.70 NET CH (+) 25.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,730.38 NET CH (+) 10.36 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-Sep-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023