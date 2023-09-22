BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 21, 2023). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 21, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 46,202.13
High:                       46,309.8
Low:                       45,733.44
Net Change:                   312.55
Volume (000):                 74,187
Value (000):               4,356,299
Makt Cap (000)         1,600,900,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,011.27
NET CH                     (-) 87.35
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,732.02
NET CH                    (+) 114.96
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,817.03
NET CH                    (+) 112.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,094.88
NET CH                     (+) 35.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,313.70
NET CH                     (+) 25.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,730.38
NET CH                     (+) 10.36
------------------------------------
As on:                   21-Sep-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

