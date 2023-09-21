IK, Bushra Bibi Nikkah case: Court seeks arguments on Imran’s plea

ISLAMABAD: A local court hearing the case regarding the nikkah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday sought arguments on the PTI chief’s petition in which he challenged the jurisdiction of this court.

The civil judge, Qudratullah, asked both the defence and prosecution to present their arguments on Khan’s petition in which he challenged the jurisdiction of this court on the next hearing to be held on September 26.

PTI chief’s counsel Naeem Panjotha and prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Abbasi requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case without proceedings as he needed time to prepare arguments on the position in which the defence challenged the jurisdiction of this court. He further said that the prosecution will submit its arguments after the PTI chief’s lawyers present their arguments before the court.

Panjotha filed an application seeking exemption of Bushra Bibi from personal appearance before the court which the court approved. Bushra Bibi will ensure her presence in the court at the stage of indictment in this case. He further said that PTI chief’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat will first argue over the petition.

To this, the judge said that the court would be hearing the arguments of both parties on the same day. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 25 and asked the prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and the PTI chief’s lawyer Marwat to argue on the petition during the next hearing.

