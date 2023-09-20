BAFL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
BIPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
GGL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.78%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 94.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
PAEL 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
PIOC 84.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.37%)
PRL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
TRG 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.71%)
UNITY 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,582 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.38%)
BR30 16,253 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.55%)
KSE100 45,829 Decreased By -81.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 16,073 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steadies after late slide the previous day

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 01:28pm

The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday ahead of two OFZ bond auctions by the finance ministry, stabilising after sliding late in the previous session, but still unable to strengthen meaningfully away from the 100 threshold to the dollar.

At 0719 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% firmer against the dollar at 96.76 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 103.34 versus the euro. It had strengthened 0.3% against the yuan to 13.22.

The Bank of Russia jacked up the cost of borrowing at a third meeting in succession last week in response to the weak rouble, which tumbled to a near 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar in August.

Rate increases appear to have only had a limited effect so far.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the weakening rouble was one of the main inflation drivers and expressed confidence that the government and central bank would make timely decisions to manage the issue.

Authorities are discussing whether to reintroduce stringent currency controls to support the rouble, but central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Friday warned such steps were inefficient and would ultimately be circumvented.

The rouble is lacking stability, but increasing foreign exchange interventions by the central bank and an upcoming month-end tax period that usually sees exporters convert FX revenues to pay local liabilities should support the Russian currency, said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov.

“The current picture suggests that at the end of the month, after the end of tax payments, devaluation may resume,” said Antonov. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 1.1% at $93.34 a barrel.

It hit a more than 10-month high in the previous session. Russian stock indexes were at over one-month lows.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.7% to 986.4 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.8% lower at 3,029.7 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble steadies after late slide the previous day

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories