BAFL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
BIPL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
FABL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HBL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.5%)
PIOC 84.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Eurozone stock markets steady before ECB rate call

AFP Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 05:04pm

LONDON: Eurozone stock markets steadied Thursday with all eyes on whether the European Central Bank will announce a further hike to eurozone interest rates.

A mixed US inflation report Wednesday boosted most global equity markets as it soothed fears of a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week, though the still hot reading left open the possibility of one more before year’s end.

The euro steadied against the dollar, while oil prices continued to rally Thursday, fuelling concerns that inflation would stay high for longer.

“All eyes are on the ECB’s interest rate decision later today with investors divided over whether the central bank will raise interest rates for a 10th time to combat inflation or keep rates on hold to avoid inflicting additional economic pain,” noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

European stock markets climb at open

The European Central Bank is struggling to navigate competing data that could push them either way – prices continue to rise fast, but the outlook in the single currency area is also deteriorating rapidly.

Crude prices remain elevated, sitting at 10-month highs, with some analysts warning they could break back to $100 per barrel.

On the corporate front, British chip designer Arm said it was targeting a valuation of more than $52 billion for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday.

Arm, whose semiconductor design is integrated into the vast majority of smartphones worldwide, has priced its shares at $51, the firm announced Wednesday, ahead of the largest IPO New York has seen for almost two years.

The company, which is a world leader in smartphone chip design and is owned by the Japanese tech investor SoftBank, has announced it will list on the tech-rich Nasdaq stock exchange under the “ARM” ticker.

Key figures around 1030 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent at 7,600.17 points

Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 15,660.77

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 7,233.83

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,232.99

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 percent at 33,168.10 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 18,047.92 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,126.55 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 34,575.53 (close)

Euro/dollar: UNCHANGED at $1.0733 on Wednesday

Euro/pound: UP at 86.07 pence from 85.91 pence

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2470 from $1.2490

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.35 yen from 147.47 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $92.92 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $89.54 per barrel

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Eurozone stock markets steady before ECB rate call

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Cipher case: special court rejects bail pleas of Imran and Qureshi

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

Pakistan to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-reduced match

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

Cipher case: Asad Umar gets bail

Agha Steel says it intends to export iron ore from KPK mines

Read more stories