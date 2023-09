LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday with focus this week on US inflation data and the latest interest-rate decision from the European Central Bank.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,510.74 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index climbed 0.3 percent to 15,789.89 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 7,275.12.