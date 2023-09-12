Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani to star in Zindagi-Applause production ‘Farar’

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani headlines will play the lead role in ‘Farar,’ the inaugural project under the Applause Entertainment-Zindagi South Asian content partnership, reported Variety on Monday.

The six-part series is all set to premiere at the 14th annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 23.

The series has been directed by ace director Mehreen Jabbar and written by Rida Bilal.

The story follows three women – potrayed by Gilani, Mariam Saleem and Maha Hasan – bound by friendship and driven by secrets and dreams, yearning for an escape that could alter the course of their lives.

Sabrina is a widowed hairdresser in a complex relationship. Tanya, an aspiring actor, battles body image issues while Huma, a resolute track and field runner, is facing marriage pressures – all in the frenzied, bustling city of Karachi.

Interestingly, 25 years ago, Jabbar directed a film of the same name, telling the story of three friends who are navigating life, relationships and much else.

Last year, Jabbar had teased the idea of a remake on an Instagram post writing, “25 years later, three friends trying to get by and shine in the glorious and mad city that is Karachi. From old Farar to a new Farar. Coming this year.”

Gilani was quoted as saying by Variety: “As an actor, being part of ‘Farar’ has been an incredible journey of exploration and dedication.

“This show is not just a story for us, it’s a piece of our souls, a representation of the rich emotions that connect us as humans.”

The report also quoted Jabbar as saying: “In a time marked by divisions and jingoism, it is truly heartwarming to see the convergence of two of the world’s largest South Asian nations, uniting in celebration of the art of storytelling.”

The partnership between Indian studio Applause Entertainment and Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent-focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global, has been set up to create and showcase South Asian-themed content from across the subcontinent.

Zindagi’s ‘Barzakh’, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, debuted in France at the Series Mania Festival, earlier this year.

Gilani was last seen in Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’, which was shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards. It won the Jury Prize and the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

She also starred in Zindagi’s previously carried shows such as ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ (2021) and critically acclaimed ‘Churails’ (2020).