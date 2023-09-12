BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Kausar Malik takes oath as interim federal minister

Naveed Butt Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Kausar Malik took oath as the caretaker federal minister on Monday. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Dr Malik at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in the federal capital.

Earlier, on September 9, the president appointed Dr Malik as the federal minister in the caretaker federal cabinet.

President Alvi had made the appointment on the advice of the caretaker prime minister under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution. The new minister will be assigned a portfolio later.

Kausar Malik, born on 7th July 1945 in Lahore, is the eldest son of noted Urdu Language author, journalist, and Marxist, Abdullah Malik.

Kausar is a noted agriculture scientist and educationist. Since 2008, he has been a Professor of Biotechnology at the Forman Christian College, Lahore.

He earned his Doctor of Philosophy in microbiology (PhD) from Aston University, United Kingdom. Malik has worked at different positions and institutions during his scientific career.

He was the chief science officer (CSO) at the Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad.

He served as the CSO of Pakistan’s National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) and the Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology, both bioscience research laboratories for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. He, later, became the director of the NIBGE.

Malik is also a member of Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Development, the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi Dr Kausar Malik interim federal minister

Comments

1000 characters

Dr Kausar Malik takes oath as interim federal minister

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories