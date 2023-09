HONG KONG: Hong Kong opened with big losses Monday morning as investors returned from an extended weekend to play catch-up with a sell off last week fuelled by US interest rate worries.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.43 percent, or 260.42 points, to 17,941.65.

Hong Kong stocks drop at start of trading

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent, or 2.89 points, to 3,119.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.05 percent, or 1.03 points, to 1,936.57.