BAFL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.14%)
BIPL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
DGKC 42.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.89%)
FABL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.83%)
HBL 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.12%)
OGDC 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.72%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.84%)
PPL 73.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.23%)
PRL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SNGP 44.36 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.19%)
SSGC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,611 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 16,338 Increased By 70.8 (0.44%)
KSE100 45,951 Decreased By -63 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,228 Decreased By -18 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

  • Currency hovers at 300-301 level
Recorder Report Published September 11, 2023 Updated September 11, 2023 11:40am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar, appreciating another 0.8% during trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11:40am, the rupee was hovering at 300.55, an increase of Rs2.4, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee appreciated 0.83% to settle at 302.95 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, but there was much more to the story as its gap with the open market reduced massively while a reported crackdown on smuggling and speculation saw the currency reverse fortune after it hit a record low last Tuesday.

The move by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to strengthen controls on Exchange Companies, and reports of the army chief’s intervention and deployment of law-enforcement personnel at currency dealer outlets saw the currency regain ground.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the back foot ahead of this week’s US inflation reading.

US inflation data for the month of August is due on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for whether the world’s largest economy is indeed on track for a “soft landing”, and whether the Fed has further to go in raising rates.

The dollar, along with US Treasury yields, had surged last week after a run of resilient economic data added to bets that further rate hikes from the Fed may be on the horizon.

The dollar index, which capped last week with eight straight weeks of gains, its longest run since 2014, dipped slightly to 104.84.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased in early Asian trade on Monday as economic concerns in China weighed on fuel demand outlook although Brent stayed perched above $90 a barrel, supported by tightening supplies after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP Exchange rate US dollar index dollar to pkr interbank Dollar rate in interbank market currency smuggling interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against US dollar

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Read more stories