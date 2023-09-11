BAFL 40.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
DGKC 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
OGDC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.24%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.15%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.88%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.25%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.7 (0.36%)
BR30 16,347 Increased By 80.3 (0.49%)
KSE100 46,100 Increased By 86.7 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,291 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 09:28am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased in early Asian trade on Monday as economic concerns in China weighed on fuel demand outlook although Brent stayed perched above $90 a barrel, supported by tightening supplies after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts.

Brent crude fell 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.16 a barrel by 0022 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.77 a barrel, down 74 cents, or 0.9%.

“Concerns about Chinese economic growth weighed on sentiment across commodities,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

“The move was exacerbated by a stronger USD, which kept investor appetite low,” they added, referring to the greenback which has risen for eight straight weeks.

Both contracts gained in the past two consecutive weeks with Brent settling at its highest since November on Friday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced last week they will extend voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day until the end of the year.

The International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are due to release their monthly reports this week.

“Any sign of strong demand from oil market reports from IEA and OPEC will likely push oil prices higher,” ANZ analysts said.

Oil prices rise to 9-month high

In the United States, producers added an oil rig last week for the first time since June, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report, but the total count was still down 127, or 17%, below this time last year.

WTI is likely in the process of marking out a new higher range at above $83 and below resistance at $93.50 in the weeks ahead, with concerns around demand in China and Europe capping further upside, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

OPEC+ Russia Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude US crude oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories