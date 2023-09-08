BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC asked to declare Pak Army (Amendment) Act, Official Secrets (Amendment) Act ‘ultra vires’

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been asked to declare that the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act, 2023, are “ultra vires” of the constitution.

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC), on Thursday, filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the constitution and made Federation through secretaries, ministries of Law and Justice, Interior and Defence and chief secretaries of all the provinces as respondents.

The petition contended that the purported Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the purported Official Secrets (Amendment) Act, 2023, lack presidential assent under Article 75 (1). “[They] are a nullity, and may not be accorded the status of law under Article 75 (3) of the Constitution,” it said.

“They purport to further extend the reach of military laws and military tribunals over civilians (including retired military personnel) and to this extent are of no legal effect.”

President Dr Arif Alvi, on 20th August, sparked controversy by claiming that he had not signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023. He on Twitter denied giving his assent to the two bills.

The petition asked the Supreme Court to strike down Sections 2(d), 59 (4) and 94 of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, and Section 2 (dd), 71 (3) and 123 of the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953, and Section 2 (3), 78 (3) and 107 of the Pakistan Navy Ordinance, 1961.

The SBC contended that charging a person in relation to the various acts of violence during the May 9 and 10 attacks throughout Pakistan under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, is, apart from being unconstitutional, patently beyond the scope of the said acts. “[it is] a colourable exercise of power and without jurisdiction.”

The petitioner urged the court to declare that the trial of civilians under military laws and before military tribunals violates the Constitution and Pakistan’s international treaty and convention obligations and cannot be countenanced under any circumstances.

It urged the apex court to declare that the trial of civilians under military laws and before military tribunals violates, inter alia, 4, 10, 10-A, 25, 175, 202, and 203 of the Constitution and Pakistan's international treaty and convention obligations and cannot be countenanced under any circumstances.

“In the alternative, [the court is requested to] declare that the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act 2023 and the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act, 2023 are ultra vires the Constitution insofar as they purport to further extend the reach of military laws and military tribunals over civilians (including retired military personnel) and to this extent are of no legal effect,” it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC SBC Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023 Official Secrets Amendment Act

Comments

1000 characters

SC asked to declare Pak Army (Amendment) Act, Official Secrets (Amendment) Act ‘ultra vires’

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories