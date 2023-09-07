BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
BIPL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.54%)
FABL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 95.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.6%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.71%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 43.03 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.36%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.84%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,225 Increased By 73.2 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,904 Increased By 96 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,257 Increased By 52.4 (0.32%)
Indian shares subdued on weak global cues

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 09:56am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower in early trade on Thursday on subdued risk sentiment on the back of weak global markets, while surging crude prices lifted exploration companies.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.05% at 19,600.55 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 65,834.97.

Brent crude oil prices have surged about 5% in the past two weeks.

Indian shares open higher on hopes of US rate pause

Explorers Oil India and Gail Ltd were up over 1% despite subdued broader markets.

Indian stocks

