HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened lower Wednesday, extending the previous day’s losses following a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by a surge in oil prices that revived inflation worries.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.28 percent, or 51.82 points, to 18,405.09.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.23 percent, or 7.23 points, to 3,147.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.35 percent, or 6.82 points, to 1,963.27.