Markets

Hong Kong stocks drop at start of trade

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2023 12:46pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Tuesday following the previous day’s strong rally, with investors hoping Chinese leaders will unveil further measures to kickstart the economy and support the property sector.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.67 percent, or 126.74 points, to 18,717.42.

Hong Kong stocks enjoy positive start to day

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 7.32 points, to 3,169.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.18 percent, or 3.54 points, to 1,978.09.

Hong Kong stocks

