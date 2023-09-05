BAFL 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 04, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 04, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,707.43
High:                      45,788.74
Low:                       45,312.65
Net Change:                   394.77
Volume (000):                 55,255
Value (000):               3,410,446
Makt Cap (000)         1,595,594,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,922.22
NET CH                     (-) 12.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,594.66
NET CH                     (+) 43.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,824.31
NET CH                     (+) 28.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,641.33
NET CH                     (+) 94.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,255.16
NET CH                     (+) 50.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,725.62
NET CH                     (+) 24.70
------------------------------------
As on:                   04-Sep-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

