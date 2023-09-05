Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 04, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,707.43
High: 45,788.74
Low: 45,312.65
Net Change: 394.77
Volume (000): 55,255
Value (000): 3,410,446
Makt Cap (000) 1,595,594,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,922.22
NET CH (-) 12.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,594.66
NET CH (+) 43.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,824.31
NET CH (+) 28.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,641.33
NET CH (+) 94.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,255.16
NET CH (+) 50.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,725.62
NET CH (+) 24.70
------------------------------------
As on: 04-Sep-2023
====================================
