==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,707.43 High: 45,788.74 Low: 45,312.65 Net Change: 394.77 Volume (000): 55,255 Value (000): 3,410,446 Makt Cap (000) 1,595,594,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,922.22 NET CH (-) 12.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,594.66 NET CH (+) 43.02 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,824.31 NET CH (+) 28.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,641.33 NET CH (+) 94.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,255.16 NET CH (+) 50.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,725.62 NET CH (+) 24.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-Sep-2023 ====================================

