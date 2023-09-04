BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Police Emergency Helpline becomes a support for deserving people

APP Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: Under the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is at the forefront in protecting the lives and property of the citizens as well as in the service of the people.

In continuation of which, the Punjab Police Emergency Helpline has become a support for deserving citizens expressing financial difficulties on 15.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, along with DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, while talking about the police initiatives for service creation, said that the Punjab Police is engaged in every possible solution to the problems of deserving and poor citizens under community policing.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that on the basis of 15 calls received from different districts, including Lahore, from August 21 to September 2, the police have provided assistance to the affected families from their own resources and will continue to do so.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police would connect the people in distress with the status quo. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 120 families across the province, including Lahore, have been provided ration by the Punjab Police with their own resources.

16 families in Rawalpindi, 12 in Okara, 11 in Layyah, 10 in Lahore, 08 in DG Khan, 12 in Muzaffargarh, and Gujranwala were provided with essential items by the police from their own resources.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that on the call of a citizen from Layyah, the DPO himself reached his house, provided a ration, and solved the problem.

In Begum Kot Lahore, the victim’s family was provided a ration from personal pocket by the outpost in charge.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that the civil society is requested to connect with the police to help the poor and deserving citizens. Punjab Police will make its full contribution to this task of anti-crime as well as humanitarian service.

Punjab police Dr Usman Anwar Punjab IG police Punjab Police Emergency Helpline

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab Police Emergency Helpline becomes a support for deserving people

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

Change of power purchaser: PPIB forms tech body to ascertain pros, cons

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

FTO summons senior FBR members for declaring manual income tax filers as inactive

NTISB issues advisory amid surging financial, banking scams

US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

PM terms May 9 violence ‘coup attempt’

President being ‘persuaded not to take crucial decisions?

Floodwaters likely to reach Bahawalpur-Lahore highway

Read more stories