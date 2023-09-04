BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 305-306 level in inter-bank market
BRecorder.com Published 04 Sep, 2023 11:35am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.14% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11:20am, the rupee was hovering at 305.05, an increase of Re0.42, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated another 1.46% in the inter-bank market, closing at 305.47 against the US dollar on Friday but, more worryingly, the gap with open-market rates continued to widen.

In a key development, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir met prominent business people on Sunday. General Asim Munir highlighted the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), emphasising its potential to attract substantial investments of up to 100 billion dollars from countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and others.

To bolster economic decision-making, he revealed the formation of task forces focused on economic matters and different sectors.

Globally, the US dollar started Monday on a steady footing as investors assessed US jobs data that showed some signs of cooling and bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve was likely at the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

Data on Friday showed US job growth picked up in August, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8%, while wage gains moderated. The economy created 110,000 fewer jobs than previously reported in June and July.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was little changed at 104.20 but remained close to the two-month peak of 104.44 it touched on Aug. 25. The index rose 1.7% in August, snapping its two month losing streak. US markets are closed on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Monday, supported by expectations that major producers will supplies tight, and growing hopes that the Federal Reserve will leave interest unchanged to avoid dampening the US economy.

This is an intra-day update

Arif Sep 04, 2023 12:13pm
Stop wasting time by giving news about interbank rates as it has lost its relevance. It is managed and does not reflect the real prices .
