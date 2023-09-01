BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 31, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by another Rs14.91, takes it to Rs305.36 per litre

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar expresses grief over martyrdom of 9 soldiers in terrorist attack in KP’s Bannu

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices near all-time high in Pakistan amid rupee’s freefall

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease further by $81mn, now stand at $7.85bn

Read here for details.

  • The Organic Meat Company secures $4mn export contract

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: IHC seeks reply from law ministry regarding hearing in Attock Jail

Read here for details.

  • Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 plummets over 1,242 points on inflation outlook, rate hike fear

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Read more stories