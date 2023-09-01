Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by another Rs14.91, takes it to Rs305.36 per litre

PM Kakar expresses grief over martyrdom of 9 soldiers in terrorist attack in KP’s Bannu

Gold prices near all-time high in Pakistan amid rupee’s freefall

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease further by $81mn, now stand at $7.85bn

The Organic Meat Company secures $4mn export contract

Cipher case: IHC seeks reply from law ministry regarding hearing in Attock Jail

Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

KSE-100 plummets over 1,242 points on inflation outlook, rate hike fear

