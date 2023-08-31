PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh re-arrested outside ATC

Former Leader of the Opposition in the last Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was re-arrested by the police from outside an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi on Thursday.

The police arrested Haleem in another case right after he had obtained bail in a case pertaining to May 9 violence.

On Wednesday, the PTI leader was arrested outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) when he arrived at the court to seek bail. He was later released on bail

The PTI leader blasted his arrest by police as “illegal”, saying he has bails in all the cases.

Earlier in the day, Haleem Adil Sheikh who has been nominated in the May 9 riots case submitted an application to the SHC challenging his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an anti-terrorism court in Hyderabad in the May 9 mayhem case.

Sheikh said he got a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court, adding the SHC too had barred the authorities from arresting him in any case. He requested the SHC to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Hyderabad ATC.

He again pleaded with the court to stop law authorities from arresting him in any case. The court suspended the arrest warrants directing authorities not to arrest him.