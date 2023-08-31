BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023
Pakistan

Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested outside SHC

NNI Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Former PTI Leader of the Opposition in the last Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by the police from outside the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who surfaced after May 9 vandalism, arrived the SHC to seek bail.

The PTI leader blasted his arrest by police as “illegal”, saying he has bails in all the cases.

Earlier in the day, Haleem Adil Sheikh who has been nominated in the May 9 riots case submitted an application to the SHC challenging his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an anti-terrorism court in Hyderabad in the May 9 mayhem case.

Sheikh said he got a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court, adding the SHC too had barred the authorities from arresting him in any case. He requested the SHC to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Hyderabad ATC.

He again pleaded with the court to stop law authorities from arresting him in any case. The court suspended the arrest warrants directing authorities not to arrest him.

Haleem Adil Sheikh Sindh Assembly PTI Peshawar High Court Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest

