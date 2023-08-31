Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested outside SHC

KARACHI: Former PTI Leader of the Opposition in the last Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by the police from outside the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who surfaced after May 9 vandalism, arrived the SHC to seek bail.

The PTI leader blasted his arrest by police as “illegal”, saying he has bails in all the cases.

Earlier in the day, Haleem Adil Sheikh who has been nominated in the May 9 riots case submitted an application to the SHC challenging his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an anti-terrorism court in Hyderabad in the May 9 mayhem case.

Sheikh said he got a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court, adding the SHC too had barred the authorities from arresting him in any case. He requested the SHC to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Hyderabad ATC.

He again pleaded with the court to stop law authorities from arresting him in any case. The court suspended the arrest warrants directing authorities not to arrest him.