Pakistan

HSHM signs partnership pact with BNU

Press Release Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: In a momentous collaboration, Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) have joined hands to revolutionize the landscape of hospitality and tourism education in Pakistan.

In the presence of Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr Moeed W Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, BNU and Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group.

This initiative signifies a landmark step towards enriching educational opportunities for aspiring professionals in this dynamic field.

BNU, a leading not-for-profit liberal arts university renowned for its commitment to excellence, is set to integrate HSHM’s expertise and experience into its academic framework.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, said, “This partnership is incredibly exciting for HSHM. We are dedicated to swift implementation and making these courses available to the students. The collaboration is designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills, ensuring students are well-prepared for the industry as leaders.”

Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, BNU also shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “BNU is immensely excited about this partnership because it will offer students more than a degree.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Hashwani Hashoo School of Hospitality Management HSHM Beaconhouse National University BNU

