BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.05%)
BIPL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
DGKC 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
HBL 97.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.06%)
HUBC 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
MLCF 29.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.37%)
OGDC 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.75%)
PAEL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 85.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.56%)
PRL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.58%)
SSGC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.68%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,695 Decreased By -79.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 16,441 Decreased By -245.4 (-1.47%)
KSE100 46,758 Decreased By -720.2 (-1.52%)
KSE30 16,610 Decreased By -267.2 (-1.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

AFP Published 29 Aug, 2023 11:35am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

Two drones “were destroyed” by air defences over the Tula region south of Moscow, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Another drone was “destroyed by air defence forces” over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, at around 11 pm Moscow time (2000 GMT) on Monday, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The ministry did not say whether there had been damage or casualties as a result of either incident.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia.

The attacks have caused little serious damage.

Russia’s defence ministry Ukrainian drone attacks

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

SIFC’s strategy to achieve global traction praised

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Read more stories