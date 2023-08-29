Wall St gains as investors eye key economic data

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday ahead of key inflation and jobs data this week that will offer more clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path, while a pullback in Treasury yields cushioned some megacap growth stocks.

Stocks ended a volatile session higher on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole meet said the US central bank may need to raise interest rates further.

Focus now shifts to a report on the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which is set to be released on Thursday and the non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

“There’s some risk core inflation on a year-over-year basis is still at a level that’s untenable for members of the Fed ... there are some upside risks in terms of rates going into the September meeting,” said Roosevelt Bowman, senior investment strategist at Bernstein Private Wealth Management.

Traders’ bets of a pause in tightening by the Fed next month were unchanged, while bets of at least a 25-basis point interest rate hike in November rose to nearly 50% from 38% a week earlier, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Tech-related stocks were mixed by afternoon trade after kicking off the session on a strong note, with the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note easing to 4.21%.

Alphabet and Meta Platforms inched 0.3% and 0.4% higher, while Amazon and Nvidia slipped 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

3M jumped 4.8% on a report that the conglomerate has tentatively agreed to pay more than $5.5 billion to resolve over 300,000 lawsuits claiming it sold the US military defective combat earplugs.

The S&P 500 industrial sector, of which 3M is a constituent, was up 0.9% and led gains among the 11 major S&P sub-indexes.

China halved the stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday to boost its ailing market, sending US-listed shares of Chinese companies, including JD.com, Baidu and Alibaba up between 2.5% and 3.7%.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed concerns about restrictions on American businesses including Intel and Micron with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Micron and Intel’s shares gained 1.8% and 0.1%respectively.

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166.01 points, or 0.48%, at 34,512.91, the S&P 500 was up 11.39 points, or 0.26%, at 4,417.10, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.50 points, or 0.34%, at 13,637.14.

The US Federal Trade Commission suspended its challenge of Amgen’s $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics. Horizon’s shares rose 5.5%.