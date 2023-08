HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Thursday, extending a two-day rally, as tech titans were boosted by a forecast-beating earnings report from AI chip giant NVIDIA.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.82 percent, or 146.81 points, to 17,992.73.

Hong Kong stocks resume losses at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 7.51 points, to 3,085.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.31 percent, or 5.88 points, to 1,907.73.