SU awards scholarship to 327 deserving students

HYDERABAD: In a gracious ceremony held at the Benazir Bhutto Convention Center, University of Sindh Jamshoro, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, led the distribution of scholarship cheques to meritoriously deserving students.

The event, organized by the SU Students’ Financial Aid Office (SFAO), witnessed the awarding of scholarships to 325 deserving students under the need-cum-merit scholarship program.

The highlight of the occasion was the recognition and acknowledgment of two MPhil scholars, Nizhar Saleem and Asad Ahmed, originally from Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), who were awarded substantial cheques amounting to Rs 300,000 each.

These scholarship grants were made possible through funds provided by the federal government. The distribution ceremony also marked the dispensation of cheques totaling Rs10.12 million among 325 undergraduates and MPhil scholars studying on the campus. These funds were generously contributed by the Provincial Ministry of Ushar and Zakat.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro shared insights into the meticulous selection process. He revealed that following the allocation of funds to the university, the SFAO promptly released an advertisement on the university's official website to invite applications. An overwhelming response ensued, with a total of 2649 candidates, including 35 MPhil scholars, vying for the scholarships.

He said that the selection process culminated in interviews, involving 1847 candidates, adding that the committee comprising professors diligently evaluated the applicants and recommended 325 recipients for the scholarship award. He further said that the culmination of the process was the presentation of cheques to the deserving students during the ceremony.

The Chairman of the District Ushar and Zakat Committee Muhammad Saleh Rahputo while addressing the gathering expressed his satisfaction with the fair and transparent disbursement of scholarship funds. He highlighted the importance of biometric authentication to ensure the secure delivery of funds to beneficiaries, underscoring the committee's commitment to preventing any misappropriation.

Earlier Director of the Students Financial Aid Office Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko delivered a comprehensive overview of the scholarship distribution process, further reinforcing the commitment to a merit-based and equitable system.

The event was a testament to the university's dedication to supporting deserving students and nurturing their academic aspirations through a transparent and accountable scholarship program.

