BAFL 40.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
BIPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.27%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.95%)
FABL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 99.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
HUBC 85.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.98%)
OGDC 100.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
PAEL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
PPL 76.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
SSGC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
TRG 94.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,824 Increased By 24 (0.5%)
BR30 17,116 Increased By 66.1 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,595 Increased By 176.3 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,946 Increased By 91.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SU awards scholarship to 327 deserving students

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

HYDERABAD: In a gracious ceremony held at the Benazir Bhutto Convention Center, University of Sindh Jamshoro, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, led the distribution of scholarship cheques to meritoriously deserving students.

The event, organized by the SU Students’ Financial Aid Office (SFAO), witnessed the awarding of scholarships to 325 deserving students under the need-cum-merit scholarship program.

The highlight of the occasion was the recognition and acknowledgment of two MPhil scholars, Nizhar Saleem and Asad Ahmed, originally from Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), who were awarded substantial cheques amounting to Rs 300,000 each.

These scholarship grants were made possible through funds provided by the federal government. The distribution ceremony also marked the dispensation of cheques totaling Rs10.12 million among 325 undergraduates and MPhil scholars studying on the campus. These funds were generously contributed by the Provincial Ministry of Ushar and Zakat.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro shared insights into the meticulous selection process. He revealed that following the allocation of funds to the university, the SFAO promptly released an advertisement on the university's official website to invite applications. An overwhelming response ensued, with a total of 2649 candidates, including 35 MPhil scholars, vying for the scholarships.

He said that the selection process culminated in interviews, involving 1847 candidates, adding that the committee comprising professors diligently evaluated the applicants and recommended 325 recipients for the scholarship award. He further said that the culmination of the process was the presentation of cheques to the deserving students during the ceremony.

The Chairman of the District Ushar and Zakat Committee Muhammad Saleh Rahputo while addressing the gathering expressed his satisfaction with the fair and transparent disbursement of scholarship funds. He highlighted the importance of biometric authentication to ensure the secure delivery of funds to beneficiaries, underscoring the committee's commitment to preventing any misappropriation.

Earlier Director of the Students Financial Aid Office Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko delivered a comprehensive overview of the scholarship distribution process, further reinforcing the commitment to a merit-based and equitable system.

The event was a testament to the university's dedication to supporting deserving students and nurturing their academic aspirations through a transparent and accountable scholarship program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro SFAO Benazir Bhutto Convention Center scholarship program

Comments

1000 characters

SU awards scholarship to 327 deserving students

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

ECP invites politicians to discuss ‘election roadmap’

Toshakhana reference: There’re prima facie serious defects in trial court’s verdict: CJP

Senate body proposes scrutiny of assets of IR, Customs officials

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Petition under Articles 186-A and 187: IK prays to SC to transfer his cases from IHC to other court

Read more stories