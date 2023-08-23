Uganda’s July coffee earnings, export volumes up in July

KAMPALA: Uganda’s July coffee export earnings shot up 26% year-on-year, helped by a 12% rise in volumes shipped thanks to a bumper harvest, industry regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said.

The country earned $105 million from the July shipments, up from $84 million last year, while export volumes during the month rose to 645,832 60-kg bags, UCDA said in a report late on Tuesday.

Uganda mostly cultivates the robusta variety and is Africa’s largest coffee exporter, followed by Ethiopia.

The crop is among Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earners.

“The monthly coffee exports performance was higher than the previous year … partly on account of a good crop harvest in South-Western region and the prevailing good prices on the global scene,” UCDA said.