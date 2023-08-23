BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
OGDC 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.51%)
BR30 16,990 Increased By 79.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,234 Decreased By -184 (-0.39%)
KSE30 16,740 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Uganda’s July coffee earnings, export volumes up in July

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 11:56am

KAMPALA: Uganda’s July coffee export earnings shot up 26% year-on-year, helped by a 12% rise in volumes shipped thanks to a bumper harvest, industry regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said.

The country earned $105 million from the July shipments, up from $84 million last year, while export volumes during the month rose to 645,832 60-kg bags, UCDA said in a report late on Tuesday.

Uganda mostly cultivates the robusta variety and is Africa’s largest coffee exporter, followed by Ethiopia.

Vietnam domestic coffee prices down on global cues

The crop is among Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earners.

“The monthly coffee exports performance was higher than the previous year … partly on account of a good crop harvest in South-Western region and the prevailing good prices on the global scene,” UCDA said.

