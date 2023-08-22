Hong Kong stocks tick up at open after run of losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday after seven successive losses as traders tracked a positive lead from Wall Street, but worries about China’s economy dampened sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 18.57 points, to 17,641.86.

Hong Kong stocks extend losing streak at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 percent, or 10.80 points, to 3,103.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.49 percent, or 9.37 points, to 1,940.20.