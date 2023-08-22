BAFL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.63%)
DGKC 51.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.56%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.86%)
HUBC 84.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 98.22 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 16,922 Increased By 11.9 (0.07%)
KSE100 47,382 Decreased By -66 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,761 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks tick up at open after run of losses

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2023 12:01pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday after seven successive losses as traders tracked a positive lead from Wall Street, but worries about China’s economy dampened sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 18.57 points, to 17,641.86.

Hong Kong stocks extend losing streak at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 percent, or 10.80 points, to 3,103.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.49 percent, or 9.37 points, to 1,940.20.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks tick up at open after run of losses

Army operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

Read more stories