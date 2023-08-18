KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 17, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,325.84 High: 48,397.37 Low: 47,893.71 Net Change: 179.4 Volume (000): 101,396 Value (000): 7,835,929 Makt Cap (000) 1,700,311,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,053.24 NET CH (+) 24.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,105.28 NET CH (+) 5.5 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,389.06 NET CH (-) 24.4 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,315.42 NET CH (+) 38.4 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,433.65 NET CH (+) 53.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,061.69 NET CH (+) 82.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-Aug-2023 ====================================

