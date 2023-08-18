Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 17, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,325.84
High: 48,397.37
Low: 47,893.71
Net Change: 179.4
Volume (000): 101,396
Value (000): 7,835,929
Makt Cap (000) 1,700,311,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,053.24
NET CH (+) 24.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,105.28
NET CH (+) 5.5
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,389.06
NET CH (-) 24.4
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,315.42
NET CH (+) 38.4
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,433.65
NET CH (+) 53.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,061.69
NET CH (+) 82.81
------------------------------------
As on: 17-Aug-2023
====================================
