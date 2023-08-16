BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Aug 17, 2023
World

US summit with South Korea, Japan, will include ambitious initiatives: US official

Reuters Published August 16, 2023

WASHINGTON: A US summit with Japan and South Korea on Friday will include an ambitious set of initiatives to lock in progress between the allies, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Brookings Institution event, Campbell said the US relationship with Japan and South Korea would be a "defining trilateral relationship for the 21st century."

South Korean President Yoon hails key ‘step forward’ in Japan ties

Senior US administration officials have told Reuters the summit will launch joint initiatives on technology and defense, amid mounting shared concerns about China.

