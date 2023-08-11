Two terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed, and another was injured when the security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mazaband Range area of District Kech in Balochistan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists, it added.

The killed terrorists were involved in targeting innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.

The security forces of Pakistan remain committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwarting nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs.

Last month, the security forces killed three terrorists in Khyber and South Waziristan District.

An ISPR press release on July 27 stated that an exchange of fire occurred between security personnel and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

‘‘Our troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,’’ the ISPR said.