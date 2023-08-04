Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, prosperity: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Pakistan was rich with natural resources, fertile land, and minerals and needed peace, stability, unity, and brotherhood to achieve economic progress and prosperity, APP reported.

Speaking at Idara e Taleemat e Islamia, he said, “We saved Pakistan from default, and now with solidarity and strength we have taken Pakistan forward and achieved economic security for people, especially for those who are financially vulnerable.”

“Pakistan has immense mineral resources in its provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, and other places and needed to extract them for the welfare and well-being of its people,” he noted.

He said at present Pakistan was facing economic challenges and in the 15 months his government tried its best to take the country out of difficulties.

The oil prices in the world had skyrocketed and the government was forced to raise prices, he said, adding if Pakistan had the oil and gas resources, people would have been given fuel at cheaper prices.

The prime minister said the dream of a prosperous Pakistan could materialise with investment in the sectors of agriculture, information technology, and mineral development.

“We have to get rid of loans by working hard and by utilising our resources and talented youth to achieve prosperity and eliminate poverty.”

He lauded the decades-long services of Pir Syed Riaz Hussain Shah for the promotion of Islamic teachings and for the guidance of people.

“Pir Riaz Hussain Shah was a truthful and sincere follower of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said, adding Ulema should be respected and honoured and their guidance should be sought for success in this world and the hereafter.

Students of Idara e Taleemat e Islamia Rawalpindi presented flower bouquets to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival on 4 August 2023.

He said Nawaz Sharif got the opportunity to serve as prime minister of Pakistan thrice and he served as prime minister now due to their affiliation with religious scholars like Pir Riaz Hussain Shah.

Pir Riaz Hussain also spoke on the occasion and commended the prime minister for his valuable contributions to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.