BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
BIPL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.96%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.26%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.96%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HBL 103.25 Increased By ▲ 6.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.25%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
OGDC 104.99 Increased By ▲ 7.24 (7.41%)
PAEL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.06%)
PIOC 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PPL 77.98 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.34%)
PRL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.94%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 108.20 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.7%)
UNITY 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sweden top Group G after 2-0 win over Argentina

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 02:24pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HAMILTON: A much-changed Sweden side reached the Women’s World Cup last 16 with a perfect record after Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half header and substitute Elin Rubensson’s 90th-minute penalty helped them beat Argentina 2-0 on Wednesday.

Blomqvist met Sofia Jakobsson’s cross with a fantastic header in the 66th minute to put the third-ranked Swedes firmly on course to advance as Group G winners, with Rubensson sealing the win with a superbly taken spot kick.

Argentina, who lost midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo to injury minutes before the break, needed a victory to stand any chance of going through but never really troubled the Swedish defence or goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

They remain without a win in their four World Cup appearances and finished bottom of the group.

Sweden will next face holders United States in a blockbuster clash in Melbourne on Sunday - a rematch of the Olympic quarter-finals in 2021 when the Europeans won 3-0 en route to the final. Having already secured qualification after winning their first two games, Sweden only needed a point to top the group and coach Peter Gerhardsson made nine changes to the side that thrashed Italy 5-0.

Only defenders Amanda Ilestedt and Magdalena Eriksson retained their places and Sweden were far from their rampant best, with Olivia Schough’s weak free kick their only shot on target in a disjointed first half.

Blomqvist finally got the breakthrough after the hour mark and was brought down inside the penalty area by Gabriela Chavez in the closing minutes to allow Rubensson to drive the resulting penalty into the roof of the net.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Sweden vs argentina

Comments

1000 characters

Sweden top Group G after 2-0 win over Argentina

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sector

Aga Khan fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth nearly Rs3.5bn

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Three ‘key’ sectors: Govt optimistic about investment prospects

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Minister tries to justify hike

Read more stories