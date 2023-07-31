BAFL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.29%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.19%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 55.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.39%)
FABL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 96.91 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (6.26%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.5%)
OGDC 98.55 Increased By ▲ 6.76 (7.36%)
PAEL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.8%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (7.73%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.33%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,901 Increased By 108.8 (2.27%)
BR30 17,465 Increased By 611.1 (3.63%)
KSE100 48,035 Increased By 957.6 (2.03%)
KSE30 17,197 Increased By 387.9 (2.31%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 48,000 level again

  • Oil/gas and banking sectors gain in early-morning trading as index breaches 48,000 level after two years
BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 02:45pm

The bull run at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued as the benchmark KSE-100 crossed the 48,000 mark after a gain of over 950 points or 2% during trading on Monday.

The index, which has on a positive run since Pakistan’s staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has also been boosted by positive triggers in the oil and gas sectors with PSO, OGDC, PPL, SNGP along with banking sector shares leading the rally.

At around 11:05am, the KSE-100 was hovering at the 48,126.50 level, an increase of nearly 1,050 points.

It retreated slightly, but by 2:10pm, the KSE-100 was back over the 48,000 level, still up 958.03 points or 2.04%.

On Thursday, the index had settled at 47,077 after an increase of 394.47 points or 0.85%. This was the first time the KSE-100 had closed over the 47,000 level since November 2021.

Despite profit-booking: KSE-100 closes over 47,000, first time since Nov 2021

Last week, it was reported that leading Pakistani state-owned companies are set to join hands with Saudi Aramco for a $10-billion greenfield refinery project at Gwadar Port.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place at the head office of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), a news release at the time said.

The development has acted as a major trigger for the oil and gas sector rally. In addition, the government swiftly moving to empower the caretaker setup that is set to take over as political parties gear up for elections has also acted as a sign of policy continuity.

“Reports pertaining to the resolution of circular debt, and the upcoming refinery policy is positively impacting the index-heavy E&P sector,” Waqas Kukaswadia, Deputy Head of Research at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

“However, we will need to look at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement today, as the market is expecting a hike of 1% in the policy rate,” he added.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities, in a note said that the “optimism over investment from Saudi Arabia and the UAE along with the Pakistan Mineral Summit is helping investor confidence”.

Comments

Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jul 31, 2023 03:06pm
What PSX is rallying far, is it genuine? In reality public is lending secure to banks at 22% discount rate (which firms borrow at much costlier rate) or investing in FC or gold which has proven yield of above 25% in past. You can double your investment in 4 years.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

