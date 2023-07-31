BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
DGKC 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FABL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.51%)
HUBC 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
OGDC 95.68 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.24%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PPL 75.39 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (4.13%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
SNGP 46.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.45%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.59%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 104.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.46%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By 51.4 (1.07%)
BR30 17,180 Increased By 325.2 (1.93%)
KSE100 47,591 Increased By 514.3 (1.09%)
KSE30 17,031 Increased By 222.2 (1.32%)
Afghan cricketer smashes 42 runs off one T20 over

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

KABUL: Afghan international cricketer Sediqullah Atal smashed an astonishing 42 runs off one over Saturday in a Kabul Premier League Twenty20 match.

Cricinfo, considered a definitive record keeper, has an entry for most runs scored off a T20 over only for the Indian Premier League — 37 by West Indian Chris Gayle in 2011 — but Atal beat that by five.

The onslaught over came as the Shaheen Hunters were playing Abasin Defenders at Kabul’s Ayobi Cricket Stadium in the country’s domestic Twenty20 competition.

Atal, a 21-year-old all-rounder who has one T20 international cap to his name, was on 76 — and his team on 158 for six — when spinner Amir Zazai trundled in to deliver his first ball of the 19th over. Zazai had conceded 35 runs for one wicket off three overs at that point, but overstepped the crease and Atal smashed him for six.

The next ball was a wide — which went through the keeper for four byes — meaning Zazai’s two deliveries had cost 12 runs, and he still had six balls to bowl.

Each of those was sent soaring over boundary ropes by Atal in an astonishing display of power hitting as he finished on 118 not out off 56 balls.

