World

Kyiv, Warsaw 'will always stand united': Ukraine's FM

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2023 11:21pm

KYIV: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday that Kyiv and Warsaw would "always stand united" after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko accused Poland of having territorial ambitions.

"Putin's attempts to drive a wedge between Kyiv and Warsaw are as futile as his failing invasion of Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Unlike Russia, Poland and Ukraine have learned from history and will always stand united against Russian imperialism and disrespect for international law."

Ukraine’s FM to arrive today

Earlier Sunday, Putin and Lukashenko had suggested that Poland had ambitions to capture parts of western Ukraine for itself.

The presence in Belarus of fighters from Russia's paramilitary Wagner force has led Poland to strengthen its border.

The force briefly mutinied against the Russian military command before Minsk helped broker a deal to end the rebellion.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Alexander Lukashenko

