KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 19, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,095.11 High: 45,227.49 Low: 44,928.02 Net Change: 85.77 Volume (000): 125,855 Value (000): 7,951,599 Makt Cap (000) 1,601,052,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,410.34 NET CH (-) 24.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,887.07 NET CH (-) 46.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,937.45 NET CH (+) 282.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,485.69 NET CH (+) 59.46 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,087.02 NET CH (+) 23.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,920.26 NET CH (-) 58.45 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-July-2023 ====================================

