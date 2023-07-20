BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 19, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 19, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,095.11
High:                      45,227.49
Low:                       44,928.02
Net Change:                    85.77
Volume (000):                125,855
Value (000):               7,951,599
Makt Cap (000)         1,601,052,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,410.34
NET CH                     (-) 24.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,887.07
NET CH                     (-) 46.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,937.45
NET CH                    (+) 282.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,485.69
NET CH                     (+) 59.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,087.02
NET CH                     (+) 23.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,920.26
NET CH                     (-) 58.45
------------------------------------
As on:                  19-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories