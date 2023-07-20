Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 19, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,095.11
High: 45,227.49
Low: 44,928.02
Net Change: 85.77
Volume (000): 125,855
Value (000): 7,951,599
Makt Cap (000) 1,601,052,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,410.34
NET CH (-) 24.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,887.07
NET CH (-) 46.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,937.45
NET CH (+) 282.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,485.69
NET CH (+) 59.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,087.02
NET CH (+) 23.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,920.26
NET CH (-) 58.45
------------------------------------
As on: 19-July-2023
====================================
