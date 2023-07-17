Three-day furniture expo begins in KP

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Labor, Malik Meher Elahi inaugurated a three-day Pakistan Furniture Expo here the other day.

The special assistant reviewed the various Pakistani and international furniture stalls set up in the expo and appreciated the efforts of the organizers.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Special Assistant to CM on Labor Malik Meher Elahi said that there is a big potential of investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The artisans here display a high skill for wood furniture he added.

He said that organizing furniture expo in Peshawar is the best initiative and such exhibitions are helpful in bringing entrepreneurs closer. In Pakistan, most of the wood is imported for making furniture, but after making the furniture with the best design, it can be exported which can be the best source of foreign exchange.

In his address to the participants of the three-day Pakistan Furniture Expo, Special Assistant on Labor Malik Meher Elahi said that the provincial government is trying to provide all the support in organizing such furniture exhibitions so that the furniture-related business can expand here

and local people can get quality in furniture.

