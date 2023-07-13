Sherry Rehman warns of urban flooding in Punjab as PMD predicts rains from today

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that the new monsoon spell that was starting today will bring with it a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains in different regions which could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas.

In a tweet, she said that the new spell was expected to continue until July 17 and all relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert.

‘‘From July 13 to 17, there is a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore due to heavy rainfall,’’ she tweeted.

She further said that there is an alert of possible landslides in hilly areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Her tweet comes after the northern states of India witnessed torrential downpours in the past week. As a result, India is releasing more water towards the downstream areas in Pakistan, leaving the risk of flooding in the country.

NDMA’s tweet from earlier in the day said there is no risk of flooding due to rains in the next few days.

However its chairman has instructed relevant institutions “to remain alert and continuously monitor the water reservoirs and to transfer the populations under possible threat to safe places in time”.

On Wednesday, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had said Chenab river water had entered over 40 villages of Jhang district.

‘‘We have ordered to speed up rescue operations and directed DC Jhang to ensure accessibility of rescue teams to all flood affected villages,’’ he tweeted.

‘‘I am monitoring all the rescue operations in all districts of Punjab myself and any laxity from District Administration anywhere in Punjab will not be tolerated.’’

On July 6, record heavy monsoon rain caused urban flooding Lahore inundating different localities, including low-lying areas, and claimed eight lives.