BAFL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
BIPL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.44%)
DFML 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.39%)
DGKC 58.01 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.96%)
FABL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
FCCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.97%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUBC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.26%)
MLCF 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.54%)
PAEL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.04%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.89%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.02%)
PPL 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.95%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.35%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.94%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
UNITY 21.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.44%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 63.4 (1.41%)
BR30 15,878 Increased By 241.5 (1.54%)
KSE100 45,096 Increased By 511.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,005 Increased By 130.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

  • At noon, KSE-100 index was hovering at 45,099.86, an increase of 514.74 points
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 01:03pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish session on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index climbed above the 45,000 level amid positive developments on the economic front.

At around 12:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 45,099.86, an increase of 514.74 points or 1.15%.

“KSE-100 index crossed the 45,000 level after April 28, 2022 i.e. 14- month high,” noted Topline Securities. “The index is up 9% in the last seven working days following its staff level agreement with the IMF,” added the brokerage house.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, engineering, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

Experts said the development comes as a series of positive developments bolstered investor confidence in the country’s economy.

Earlier during the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, a development that gives a massive boost to the country’s low level of foreign exchange reserves.

Talking to media persons, the finance minister said more positive developments pertaining to the economy are expected in the coming days.

In another key development, Fitch Ratings on Monday upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to “CCC” from “CCC-” while saying the upgrade reflects Pakistan’s improved external liquidity and funding conditions following its Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in June.

“We expect the SLA to be approved by the IMF board in July, catalysing other funding and anchoring policies around parliamentary elections due by October. Nevertheless, programme implementation and external funding risks remain due to a volatile political climate and large external financing requirement,” the rating agency noted.

Last month, Pakistani authorities managed to clinch a last-minute staff-level agreement with the IMF on a $3 billion nine-month SBA.

This is an intra-day update

Fitch Ratings PSX KSE100 index Budgetary funds IMF board meeting Pakistan Saudi Arabia

