Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish session on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index climbed above the 45,000 level amid positive developments on the economic front.

At around 12:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 45,099.86, an increase of 514.74 points or 1.15%.

“KSE-100 index crossed the 45,000 level after April 28, 2022 i.e. 14- month high,” noted Topline Securities. “The index is up 9% in the last seven working days following its staff level agreement with the IMF,” added the brokerage house.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, engineering, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

Experts said the development comes as a series of positive developments bolstered investor confidence in the country’s economy.

Earlier during the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, a development that gives a massive boost to the country’s low level of foreign exchange reserves.

Talking to media persons, the finance minister said more positive developments pertaining to the economy are expected in the coming days.

In another key development, Fitch Ratings on Monday upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to “CCC” from “CCC-” while saying the upgrade reflects Pakistan’s improved external liquidity and funding conditions following its Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in June.

“We expect the SLA to be approved by the IMF board in July, catalysing other funding and anchoring policies around parliamentary elections due by October. Nevertheless, programme implementation and external funding risks remain due to a volatile political climate and large external financing requirement,” the rating agency noted.

Last month, Pakistani authorities managed to clinch a last-minute staff-level agreement with the IMF on a $3 billion nine-month SBA.

