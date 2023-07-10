PM Shehbaz directs foolproof arrangements ahead of possible flooding in rivers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed on Monday relevant authorities to make foolproof arrangements for handling a flood-like situation in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

As per APP, the PM directed to create awareness among people in the potentially affected areas and preparations for their timely and safe evacuation.

The premier also appreciated Rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel for the timely evacuation and assistance of the people trapped by flood water.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a fresh warning regarding the possibility of “low floods” in River Ravi after India released approximately 185,000 cusecs of water from the Ujh Barrage.

“Considering previous record approximately 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach within next 20-24 hours.”

The NDMA further said it may lead to low floods in the floodplain areas of Punjab’s Jassar region.

“As per previous record, last year India had also released 173,000 cusecs and approximately one third of released water, i.e., 60,000 cusecs reached at Jassar causing low flood level (gauging point on River Ravi).”

It further warned that considering the previous record approximately 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach within next 20-24 hours.

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

“Likely Impact: As per flood limits of River Ravi at Jassar, low flood in the floodplain areas is expected.”

Meanwhile, in its report on Sunday, NDMA said that the monsoon system which started on June 25 has so far resulted in the death of 80 people while 142 were injured in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.