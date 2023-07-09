Agri secy takes stock of current cotton situation ‘Action taken against those involved in sale of substandard pesticides’

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary Agriculture, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that in order to ensure the availability of quality pesticides to the cotton farmers, action has been taken against those who involved in the sale of fake and substandard pesticides and operations should be expedited on the basis of secret information. He further directed to register cases under MPO against those involved in sale of adulterated pesticides. He was presiding over the review meeting regarding the current situation of cotton held at Civil Secretariat, Lahore on Saturday.

In the meeting, Director General Agriculture (Pest Warning) Punjab, Rana Faqir Ahmed, Director General Agriculture (Crop Reporting) Punjab, Dr Abdul Qayyum, Director Agriculture (Extension) Headquarters Lahore and other officers participated while Punjab Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force), Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Punjab Director General Agriculture (Extension), Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali including all his divisional Directors participated online in the meeting.

Rana Faqir Ahmed while briefing the secretary Agriculture regarding the situation of cotton said that in some areas of cotton the attack of whitefly, jassid and thrips has been observed, but till now, it is below Economic Threshold Level (ETL). He further said that special attention is being paid to pest scouting of cotton this month because the attack of harmful insects is likely to increase due to increase in heat and humidity. Therefore, the pest warning staff is working in the field along with farmers.

On this occasion, secretary Agriculture instructed director general Agriculture (Pest Warning) to share all the reports with Agriculture Extension and prepare a comprehensive monitoring IT-based report. He further said that the cotton crop has entered a critical phase and the next two months are very important for cotton. He also directed all divisional directors to increase surveillance and field inspection. In addition, divisional expert groups are directed to visit hot spot areas of cotton and provide technical guidance to the farmers. On this occasion, the secretary Agriculture directed the additional secretary Agriculture (Task Force) to prepare and submit a report related to the business volume in the facilitation centers established to support the farmers, marketing of cotton and operational ginning factories.

