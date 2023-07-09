BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agri secy takes stock of current cotton situation ‘Action taken against those involved in sale of substandard pesticides’

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary Agriculture, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that in order to ensure the availability of quality pesticides to the cotton farmers, action has been taken against those who involved in the sale of fake and substandard pesticides and operations should be expedited on the basis of secret information. He further directed to register cases under MPO against those involved in sale of adulterated pesticides. He was presiding over the review meeting regarding the current situation of cotton held at Civil Secretariat, Lahore on Saturday.

In the meeting, Director General Agriculture (Pest Warning) Punjab, Rana Faqir Ahmed, Director General Agriculture (Crop Reporting) Punjab, Dr Abdul Qayyum, Director Agriculture (Extension) Headquarters Lahore and other officers participated while Punjab Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force), Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Punjab Director General Agriculture (Extension), Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali including all his divisional Directors participated online in the meeting.

Rana Faqir Ahmed while briefing the secretary Agriculture regarding the situation of cotton said that in some areas of cotton the attack of whitefly, jassid and thrips has been observed, but till now, it is below Economic Threshold Level (ETL). He further said that special attention is being paid to pest scouting of cotton this month because the attack of harmful insects is likely to increase due to increase in heat and humidity. Therefore, the pest warning staff is working in the field along with farmers.

On this occasion, secretary Agriculture instructed director general Agriculture (Pest Warning) to share all the reports with Agriculture Extension and prepare a comprehensive monitoring IT-based report. He further said that the cotton crop has entered a critical phase and the next two months are very important for cotton. He also directed all divisional directors to increase surveillance and field inspection. In addition, divisional expert groups are directed to visit hot spot areas of cotton and provide technical guidance to the farmers. On this occasion, the secretary Agriculture directed the additional secretary Agriculture (Task Force) to prepare and submit a report related to the business volume in the facilitation centers established to support the farmers, marketing of cotton and operational ginning factories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Iftikhar Ali Sahoo Agri secy

Comments

1000 characters

Agri secy takes stock of current cotton situation ‘Action taken against those involved in sale of substandard pesticides’

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories