BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 07, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 07, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,207.31
High: 44,293.51
Low: 44,086.74
Net Change: 28.46
Volume (000): 115,725
Value (000): 6,951,907
Makt Cap (000) 1,575,480,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,314.60
NET CH (+) 48.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,895.21
NET CH (-) 7.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,236.24
NET CH (-) 13.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,184.79
NET CH (-) 98.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,067.05
NET CH (-) 17.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,112.97
NET CH (+) 118.23
------------------------------------
As on: 07-July-2023
====================================
