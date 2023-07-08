KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 07, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,207.31 High: 44,293.51 Low: 44,086.74 Net Change: 28.46 Volume (000): 115,725 Value (000): 6,951,907 Makt Cap (000) 1,575,480,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,314.60 NET CH (+) 48.80 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,895.21 NET CH (-) 7.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,236.24 NET CH (-) 13.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,184.79 NET CH (-) 98.71 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,067.05 NET CH (-) 17.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,112.97 NET CH (+) 118.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-July-2023 ====================================

