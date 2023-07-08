BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 07, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 07, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 44,207.31
High:                      44,293.51
Low:                       44,086.74
Net Change:                    28.46
Volume (000):                115,725
Value (000):               6,951,907
Makt Cap (000)         1,575,480,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,314.60
NET CH                     (+) 48.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,895.21
NET CH                      (-) 7.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,236.24
NET CH                     (-) 13.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,184.79
NET CH                     (-) 98.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,067.05
NET CH                     (-) 17.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,112.97
NET CH                    (+) 118.23
------------------------------------
As on:                  07-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

