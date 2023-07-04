BAFL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.47%)
BIPL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
DFML 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.72%)
FABL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.48%)
HBL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.93%)
HUBC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.59%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.94%)
MLCF 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
OGDC 85.57 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.05%)
PAEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.02%)
PIOC 92.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.69%)
PPL 66.51 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.61%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.9%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.24%)
TPLP 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 99.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.36%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By 10.5 (0.24%)
BR30 15,372 Increased By 137.4 (0.9%)
KSE100 43,820 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,599 Increased By 29.1 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees massive gain, up 4% against US dollar

  • Currency strengthens to 275-276 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 11:54am

As widely expected, the Pakistani rupee made giant strides against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 4% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 11:45am, the rupee was being traded at 275.05, an increase of Rs10.94.

Last week, the rupee registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar to settle at 285.99. Markets were shut for the Eid holidays last week and a bank holiday on Monday.

In a related development, Pakistan has reportedly sent a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) containing nine major assurances following the staff-level agreement on a nine-month $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA).

Separately, Moody’s Investors Service on Monday said Pakistan’s new deal with the IMF will support macroeconomic stability.

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

Moody’s also said that in the longer term, Pakistan needs to implement reforms including revenue-raising measures, whereas, in the near term the economy will remain subdued.

Meanwhile, experts said the currency market is responding to the Pakistan, IMF agreement.

“The market has shown positive enthusiasm in response to the government’s recent agreement with the IMF for a financial assistance plan worth $3 billion,” Waqas Kukaswadia, Deputy Head of Research at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

On Friday, the IMF and Pakistan reached a new $3 billion nine-month SBA, after the country failed to complete yet another IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme of $6.5 billion, which ended unsuccessfully on June 30, 2023.

However, the new SBA is being seen as a major positive for the battered economy that faced an incessant delay in revival of the IMF programme.

Globally, against a basket of currencies, the US dollar eased 0.039% to 102.910 after data overnight showed US manufacturing slumped further in June, reaching levels last seen when the nation was reeling from the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady early on Tuesday as markets weighed supply woes from cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against mixed analyst views on economic data that could hint at weak crude demand.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Moody’s IMF programme IMF deal IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 04, 2023 10:04am
A huge bubble. Cash out while you can
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
faisal Jul 04, 2023 10:43am
Let's open import and see where it settles. Will go lower in short term but import pressure should bring it close to 300 again.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muhammad Waqas Jul 04, 2023 11:45am
@Tulukan Mairandi, What bubble. Its temporary manipulation by dar to feed his false sense of achievement. Country manages to borrow 3bn after pleading an entire year and you're saying its a bubble?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee sees massive gain, up 4% against US dollar

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Read more stories