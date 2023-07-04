Brecorder Logo
Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited          3-Jul-23       17:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) 
Limited                              4-Jul-23       12:30
Emco Industries Limited              4-Jul-23       11:00
AKD-FUNDS                            5-Jul-23       16:00
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Limited                     5-Jul-23       10:30
Samba Bank Limited                   5-Jul-23       12:00
Shezan International Limited         5-Jul-23       11:00
Feroze1888 Mills Limited             6-Jul-23       17:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                              7-Jul-23       16:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited         11-Jul-23      11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                              23-Aug-23      14:30
=========================================================

