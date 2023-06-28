BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 27, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Dar says govt ‘making efforts’ to secure more than $1.1bn in IMF funding
Read here for details.
- Military trials of civilians not started yet, AGP tells SC
Read here for details.
- FBR’s tax collection hits Rs7tr, says Dar
Read here for details.
- Second cargo carrying Russian crude oil arrives in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 285.99 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 closes fiscal year 2022-23 on flat note
Read here for details.
- PL: Hike may not be levied in one go
Read here for details.
- PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for 6th time since May 11
Read here for details.
- IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps
Read here for details.
- Millions of faithful perform Hajj
Read here for details.
Comments