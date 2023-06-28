AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 142,436 tonnes of cargo comprising 103,487 tonnes of import cargo and 38,949 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 103,487 comprised of 72,495 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 2,700 tonnes of Chickpeas & 28,292 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,949 comprised of 17,869 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 16,090 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,990 tonnes of Mill Scale.

-Nearly, 6297 containers comprising of 6207 containers import and 2090 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1169 of 20’s and 2156 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 363 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 478 of 20’s and 212 of 40’s loaded containers while 126 of 20’s and 531 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Msc Letizia, Ever Uranus, Independent Spirit, Shegardiah, Cma Cgm Osaka and Dalian Express arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Joplly Cobalto, Cosco Thailand, Msc Letizia, Anbien Bay and Sea Topaz have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Mundra, Sadah Silver, Bochem Pegasos and Opera sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning on 27th June, 2023 and two more ships, Lana and Star Bovarius are expected to sail on today.

Cargo through put of 160,017 tonnes, comprising 117,850 tones imports Cargo and 42,167 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,646 Containers (1,809 TEUs Imports and 1,837 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Silver Dubai, Gas Athena and Maersk Columbus &two more ships, MSC Agamemnon and SC Brilliant carrying Palm oil, LPG, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, QICT and MW-1 on today, 27th June2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

PL: Hike may not be levied in one go

Millions of faithful perform Hajj

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Infrastructure, water: Ecnec approves projects worth over Rs280.53bn

Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

‘Tax on Deemed Income basis’ on immovable properties: Exemption only for persons appearing on Active Taxpayers’ List

Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

Read more stories