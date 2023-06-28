KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 142,436 tonnes of cargo comprising 103,487 tonnes of import cargo and 38,949 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 103,487 comprised of 72,495 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 2,700 tonnes of Chickpeas & 28,292 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,949 comprised of 17,869 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 16,090 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,990 tonnes of Mill Scale.

-Nearly, 6297 containers comprising of 6207 containers import and 2090 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1169 of 20’s and 2156 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 363 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 478 of 20’s and 212 of 40’s loaded containers while 126 of 20’s and 531 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Msc Letizia, Ever Uranus, Independent Spirit, Shegardiah, Cma Cgm Osaka and Dalian Express arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Joplly Cobalto, Cosco Thailand, Msc Letizia, Anbien Bay and Sea Topaz have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Mundra, Sadah Silver, Bochem Pegasos and Opera sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning on 27th June, 2023 and two more ships, Lana and Star Bovarius are expected to sail on today.

Cargo through put of 160,017 tonnes, comprising 117,850 tones imports Cargo and 42,167 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,646 Containers (1,809 TEUs Imports and 1,837 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Silver Dubai, Gas Athena and Maersk Columbus &two more ships, MSC Agamemnon and SC Brilliant carrying Palm oil, LPG, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, QICT and MW-1 on today, 27th June2023.

