AVN 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.79%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.53%)
BOP 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.03%)
CNERGY 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
DFML 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
DGKC 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
EPCL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FCCL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.78%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HUBC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.98%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
KAPCO 20.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
KEL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.77 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.55%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
OGDC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.95%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PPL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.32%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.36%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.92%)
TRG 92.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
UNITY 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.9 (0.39%)
BR30 14,177 Increased By 78 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,494 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,674 Increased By 16.1 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares snap 4-day losing streak as banks and miners gain

Reuters Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 12:31pm

Australian shares snapped four sessions of losses on Tuesday, helped by banks and miners, as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data due later in the week for further policy direction, while Medibank fell nearly 4% on regulatory action.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6% higher at 7,118.2 after a 0.3% fall on Monday. In Asia, stocks shook off earlier losses, helped by assurances that China would support flagging growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

Investors in Australia have been awaiting inflation and retail sales data for monetary policy cues, with the country’s top banks predicting two more quarter-point rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in July and August.

“We could see inflation a little bit lower than the previous reading. But if we see an annualised rate of 6% and higher, that will be a justification for the RBA to maintain its aggressive stance on interest rates,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Looking ahead, “markets will be watching to see if there are any further signs of stimulus from the People’s Bank of China with regards to the Chinese economy”, Waterer said.

In Sydney, miners finished 1.2% higher on prospects of further economic stimulus in China. Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto rose 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively. Heavyweight financials gained 0.7%, with the so-called ‘big four’ banks up between 0.5% and 1.6%.

Australian shares end higher on Wall St strength, rate-hike pause bets

Energy stocks edged up 0.2% as oil prices gained on worries about political instability in Russia.

Woodside Energy added 0.6%.

In corporate news, Australia’s banking regulator told insurer Medibank to set aside $167 million in extra capital, citing weaknesses identified in its information security after a major hacking breach.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,649.20.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,625.1 points.

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares snap 4-day losing streak as banks and miners gain

SC bench resumes hearing pleas against military trials of civlians

Second cargo carrying Russian crude oil arrives in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

FBR’s tax collection hits Rs7tr, says Dar

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN

Dollar bonds jump on revised budget passage

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Read more stories