AVN 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.24%)
BAFL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
BOP 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
CNERGY 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.67%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HUBC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
NETSOL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.12%)
PPL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
PRL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TRG 92.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 22.3 (0.54%)
BR30 14,189 Increased By 89.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,534 Increased By 96.4 (0.23%)
KSE30 14,688 Increased By 30.2 (0.21%)
Indian bond yields to eye demand at state debt auction for cues

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 10:15am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to be largely unchanged in early session on Tuesday, with traders taking cues from demand at the last state debt auction of the quarter.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.04%-7.08% range, after closing at 7.0654% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

Twelve Indian states aim to raise 224.50 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in seven years to 30 years.

The quantum is marginally lower than scheduled, but four times of what states raised last week.

This will be followed by the central government’s debt sale on Friday, where it aims to raise 330 billion rupees. “Many were expecting a far lower quantum, but it would be interesting to see which investor category goes for it and at what levels,” the trader said.

Bond yields have remained elevated over the past few sessions, as the Indian and US central bank turned hawkish, delaying rate cut bets.

While members of India’s monetary policy committee appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the future course of interest rate hikes, they remained worried about inflation risks.

Indian bond yields seen steady at start of quarter’s last week

In June, the Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate steady for a second straight meeting, but signalled monetary conditions will remain tight for some time as it looks to attain the 4% inflation target.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said that with increasing uncertainty on the monsoon front, risks to food inflation are skewed to the upside, and it expects the benchmark yield to trade in 7.00%-7.15% in the near term.

