Pakistan stocks rally over IMF hope, KSE-100 up over 1,200 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a massive bullish run with the KSE-100 surging over 1,200 points during trading on Monday. The surge in share prices came due to anticipation that passage of the new budget measures would finally pave way for revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in addition to the import restrictions having finally been lifted after several months.

At 12:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 41,270.33, an increase of 1,205.01 points or 3.01%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including oil and gas, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks trading in the green.

Experts said the bullish run is on account of key developments which has ignited hopes of resumption of the IMF programme.

“The change of sentiment comes amid a series of developments in recent days, which indicate that the IMF deal is moving in a positive direction,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at the Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

During the week, a number of major developments occurred including the meetup of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF at the sidelines of the Paris Summit.

Following this development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced the withdrawal of all restrictions on imports to facilitate the industrial sector.

Moreover, the government announced to impose Rs215 billion in additional taxes, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday, as the government eyed resuming the IMF Programme.

“Market expects good news in the coming days,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited (IISL), told Business Recorder.

“If a staff-level agreement is inked, then Pakistan would come closer to completing the review. Meanwhile, relaxation could be given by the international lender on the funding gap as well,” he said.

The expert said that the “year-end phenomena” is also playing its part. “The market would remain positive till the fiscal year-end, unless negative news dents the sentiment,” he added.

Similar views were expressed by Waqas Kukadwadia, Deputy Head of Research at JS Global.

“The surge in the KSE-100 index can be attributed to substantial fiscal revisions amounting to Rs300 billion made in the recently passed Finance bill. These revisions have generated optimism regarding the IMF programme,” he said.

This is an intra-day update