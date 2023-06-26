AVN 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.81%)
BAFL 29.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.04%)
BOP 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.88%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.69%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.4%)
DGKC 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.02%)
EPCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.38%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (7.14%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (9.11%)
HUBC 68.11 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (5.63%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.05%)
KAPCO 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.08%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.87 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (6.04%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.48%)
NETSOL 75.49 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.56%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.95%)
PAEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.64%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.79%)
PPL 58.62 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.79%)
PRL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.1%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.54%)
TELE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.91%)
TPLP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.12%)
TRG 91.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.93%)
UNITY 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.81%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 142.8 (3.63%)
BR30 14,029 Increased By 586.2 (4.36%)
KSE100 41,233 Increased By 1168.1 (2.92%)
KSE30 14,578 Increased By 446.7 (3.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan stocks rally over IMF hope, KSE-100 up over 1,200 points

  • Share prices surge as passage of revised budget measures rekindles hope of IMF programme revival, removal of import restrictions boosts sentiment
BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 01:17pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a massive bullish run with the KSE-100 surging over 1,200 points during trading on Monday. The surge in share prices came due to anticipation that passage of the new budget measures would finally pave way for revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in addition to the import restrictions having finally been lifted after several months.

At 12:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 41,270.33, an increase of 1,205.01 points or 3.01%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including oil and gas, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks trading in the green.

Experts said the bullish run is on account of key developments which has ignited hopes of resumption of the IMF programme.

“The change of sentiment comes amid a series of developments in recent days, which indicate that the IMF deal is moving in a positive direction,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at the Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

During the week, a number of major developments occurred including the meetup of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF at the sidelines of the Paris Summit.

Following this development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced the withdrawal of all restrictions on imports to facilitate the industrial sector.

Moreover, the government announced to impose Rs215 billion in additional taxes, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday, as the government eyed resuming the IMF Programme.

“Market expects good news in the coming days,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited (IISL), told Business Recorder.

“If a staff-level agreement is inked, then Pakistan would come closer to completing the review. Meanwhile, relaxation could be given by the international lender on the funding gap as well,” he said.

The expert said that the “year-end phenomena” is also playing its part. “The market would remain positive till the fiscal year-end, unless negative news dents the sentiment,” he added.

Similar views were expressed by Waqas Kukadwadia, Deputy Head of Research at JS Global.

“The surge in the KSE-100 index can be attributed to substantial fiscal revisions amounting to Rs300 billion made in the recently passed Finance bill. These revisions have generated optimism regarding the IMF programme,” he said.

This is an intra-day update

stocks Kristalina Georgieva KSE 100 IMF bailout IMF loan IMF deal IMF and Pakistan IMF agreement 9th IMF review KSE index IMF progamme PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 26, 2023 11:34am
Whole country clinging on a thread of hope. pathetic. thanks Dar.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulu Mar Jun 26, 2023 01:17pm
Stock market up and down on rumours not on company actual financial positions.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan stocks rally over IMF hope, KSE-100 up over 1,200 points

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Military trials of civilians: SC bench dissolved again

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

Read more stories