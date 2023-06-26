AVN 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.23%)
BAFL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
BOP 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.13%)
CNERGY 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.89%)
DFML 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.01%)
DGKC 51.70 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.55%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.25%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.61%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
FLYNG 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.2%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.44%)
HUBC 68.30 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.92%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.11%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.88%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.76%)
PAEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.41%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (4.36%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.88%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.17%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
TELE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.43%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.56%)
TRG 90.85 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.19%)
UNITY 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.86%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,052 Increased By 114.7 (2.91%)
BR30 13,979 Increased By 535.8 (3.99%)
KSE100 41,009 Increased By 943.9 (2.36%)
KSE30 14,479 Increased By 347.9 (2.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen steady at start of quarter’s last week

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 09:24am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to be largely unchanged at the start of this quarter’s last week, as traders await fresh triggers after the benchmark bond yield slipped back below its key technical level.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.04%-7.08% range on Monday, after closing at 7.0726% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

“For the week, the technical level of 7.08% should act as a support, after it was clearly visible last week that traders were not comfortable with its breach without any new major trigger,” the trader said.

Bond yields ended lower on Friday, after traders resorted to short covering on better-than-expected demand for liquid 14-year bond at debt sale.

This also led to benchmark yield easing below 7.08%. Still, the market remains concerned over hawkish commentary from Indian and US central banks, and would keenly eye crucial data in both the countries to gauge interest rate movements.

Members of India’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the future course of interest rate hikes, but all three internal members reiterated the pause was only for June.

A narrower interest rate differential with the US is unlikely to prompt the MPC to raise rates, but a rebound in inflation certainly could, three external members said in separate interviews.

India bond yields edge up before RBI minutes, OIS inches higher

In June, the RBI kept its key lending rate steady for a second straight meeting, but signalled monetary conditions will remain tight for some time as it looks to attain the 4% inflation target.

Bringing down inflation, as well as market and household expectations of future inflation would be key to reviving private capital expenditure, the RBI said in its monthly bulletin.

Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023.

The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 72%. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell that suggested interest rates could go higher as the central bank grapples with stubbornly high inflation.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen steady at start of quarter’s last week

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories